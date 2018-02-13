Nearly 10 years in prison for China Grove man convicted as habitual felon

Matthew Alan Yoder of China Grove was convicted on Tuesday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny by anti-inventory device, felony manufacture methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine precursor, felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, and felony possession of methamphetamine, and other misdemeanor offenses, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Yoder to a minimum of 117 months to a maximum of 153 months in prison.

On May 21, 2016, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to a larceny in progress at Kohl’s. Officers were advised a white man, later identified as Yoder, was removing security tags from shoes.

When officers arrived, they saw Yoder running from the store and were able to detain him.

Officers located a pair of shoes concealed in his shorts, along with a glass smoking pipe, bottle with four clear plastic bags containing a crystal like substance, two clear bags with a white powder substance, and straws.

Yoder admitted to removing the security tags from the shoes and stated that he "acts dumb" due to his Xanax use.

On January 1, 2017, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant on Yoder at his residence. Deputies located Yoder and observed a small clear baggy in a toilet inside his house. The substance was analyzed by the NC Crime Lab which confirmed methamphetamine.

On August 4, 2017, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that Yoder was cooking methamphetamine in an outbuilding behind his home. On August 16, 2017, detectives served a search warrant at Yoder’s residence. During the search, detectives located methamphetamine precursors and multiple one pot methamphetamine labs in the outbuilding and burn pit in the back yard. Evidence was analyzed by the NC State Crime Lab which confirmed methamphetamine.

Yoder had previously been convicted of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony forgery of an instrument, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salisbury Police Department in removing a repeat offender from our community.

