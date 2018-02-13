New hotel coming to fast-growing town near Charlotte

A new hotel is planned for Fort Mill, with construction starting this fall, MPV Properties said Monday.

Siddhi Hotel Group, based in Greenville, S.C., plans to build a 120-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott. The company has purchased a 3.6-acre site across from Carowinds, next to a Cracker Barrel. TownePlace Suites offers suites with full kitchens, outdoor grills and complimentary hot breakfast.

The land had been owned by the investors who own Lakemont Business Park. The area is growing fast, with several hotels planned nearby by other other developers as well.

“There is new supply coming to the area, but due to location and brand affiliation, we will be very competitive in the Fort Mill market,” said Kamal Rama, managing director of Siddhi Hotel Group. He said the hotel will be a $15 million investment when complete.

Bailey Patrick and Bailey Patrick, Jr. of MPV Properties represented the seller in the land purchase, while Mike Chatham, also of MPV, represented Siddhi.