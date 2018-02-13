Former medical examiner who handled Boone hotel CO deaths facing DWI, other charges

The former medical examiner who handled the Boone hotel carbon monoxide deaths several years ago has been arrested on multiple charges, including DWI, Boone police say.

Brent Hall was arrested Sunday evening on US Highway 421 at Highway 105 Extension for suspected drunk driving. Police say Hall, who had a handgun in his possession, initially did not cooperate.

Hall was charged with DWI, possession of an open container of alcohol, resist, obstruct or delay, carrying a firearm after consuming an impairing substance and felonious offering bribes.

An 11-year-old boy and a couple in their 70s were all killed by CO toxicity while staying in Room 225 at the Best Western Hotel in Boone.

A town official says a piece of equipment that malfunctioned, leading to the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths.

Hall was the medical examiner at the time and resigned from his position shortly after the second case.

Hall was given a $25,000 bond. He's expected in court March 16.

