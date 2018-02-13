Two injured in wreck on I-77 near uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Two injured in wreck on I-77 near uptown

WBTV Sky3
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were injured in a crash near uptown Tuesday morning. 

The crash, involving a motorcycle, happened around 6:45 a.m. on Interstate 77 near W Trade Street. 

Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition and another person with minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck. 

