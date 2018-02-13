A mom is accused of pulling a knife on her son’s bullies. Now she’s suing CMS

Olga Cortez and her son Gregory during an interview with WBTV. (Alex Giles | WBTV)

A mother accused of following her son to his school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 32-year-old Olga Cortez allegedly followed her 11-year-old son's bus to Coulwood Middle School on Kentberry Drive in northwest Charlotte at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12. Once at the bus parking lot, Cortez reportedly became "verbally irate" with the two 13-year-old male students who she believed were her son's bullies.

Police said one of the teens physically assaulted Cortez. Cortez then allegedly pulled out a knife and began "flailing through the air with it" against the two students.

According to a police report filed on Jan. 19, Cortez claims a school staff member "grabbed her to restrain her, and that her left arm and shoulder were injured during this restraint."

On Jan. 31, Cortez filed a lawsuit against the school district claiming that the staff member assaulted her and slammed her into a vehicle. She claims the incident injured mobility in her left arm and caused her emotional distress.

In a second claim, Cortez states that the school failed to protect her son from the alleged bullying. She says the school failed to suspend the bully who allegedly "choked and kidnapped" her son.

Cortez is asking for $371,520,000 in compensation. The lawsuit claims that Cortez plans to represent herself.

Shortly after returning home from jail on the day of the incident, Cortez spoke to WBTV about what happened.

Previous: Mother accused of following son to school, pulling knife on his alleged bullies, speaks out

The mother said her son, Gregory Goodman, had been dealing with bullying issues at Coulwood for months. She said the incidents had been taking place on his school bus so she decided to follow the bus to school Friday to make sure her child was safe.

She said things turned ugly when she got out of her car and spoke to an administrator as the kids were getting off the bus.

“The administrator came to me, he says ‘what’s the issue?’” said Cortez.

She said she explained to the school official that kids on the bus had threatened her and her son. Cortez said that as this was happening, one of the kids pushed the administrator aside and hit her in the face. She said the school official then started to restrain her.

“The administrator, he grabs me up as if I was the one that assaulted so I grabbed my knife and I said ‘you need to get the (expletive) back,’” Cortez recounted.

Related: Mom claims she was injured by school administrator when she pulled knife on son's alleged bullies

She said that she did this because other students had started to jump Goodman. “I was protecting myself and I was protecting my child.”

After the fray was broken up, Cortez went to jail and her son was suspended from school.

All of the three teens involved were charged with public affray, police say. According to police, two of the 13-year-olds were also charged with simple assault.

Cortez was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and having a weapon on school grounds.

CMS said no students or staff were injured.

Cortez told WBTV she doesn’t regret following her son to school, but does regret bringing a weapon on the school campus.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.