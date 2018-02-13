Person wanted for robbing two Iredell County businesses at gunpoint

It is unclear whether two robberies that occurred days apart in Iredell County are connected.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a person robbed a business in the 3200 block of Taylorsville Highway in Statesville around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies say the robber displayed a gun, demanded money and then fled from the scene on foot. A second person stayed outside the business "as a possible lookout," deputies said.

A few days later, another business located in the 3500 block of Taylorsville Highway was robbed at gunpoint. A person reportedly carrying a long barreled weapon entered the business around 10 p.m. Saturday night, deputies say. The robber demanded money and then fled to a car that was parked nearby.

Deputies say the vehicle was a two door sedan and dark in color.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

