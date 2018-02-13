Pan Seared Tacos with Super Antioxidant Slaw - | WBTV Charlotte

Pan Seared Tacos with Super Antioxidant Slaw

Presented by Daina Soto-Sellers, Johnson & Wales University

Yield: 8 tacos

Serving size: 2 tacos per person  

Ingredients:

For the Slaw (yields more than the amount needed):

  • 1 cup red cabbage sliced thin (julienne)
  • 1 cup kale sliced thin (julienne)
  • 1 cup red beets (peeled, sliced thin (julienne)
  • ½ cup of broccoli stem sliced thin (julienne)
  • ¼ orange bell pepper (or any color) sliced thin (julienne)
  • ¼ cup red onion sliced thin (julienne)

For the Dressing:

  • ½ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise
  • 1 oz. fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1 tbsp. fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tbsp. honey or brown sugar (optional)
  • 2 tbsps.  fresh pomegranate seeds
  • 1 tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the tacos:

  • 2 fish filet cut in strips or chunks (Mahi or Snapper)
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 8 soft corn tortillas
  • Garnish:  Fresh cilantro, lime wedges and pomegranate seeds

Method of preparation:

  1. Combine all the ingredients for the dressing.
  2. Toss all slaw ingredients in the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and keep refrigerated.
  3. Season the fish with salt and pepper.
  4. In a hot sauté pan, pour the oil and cook the fish until golden brown (7-10 minutes this will depend on the fish and fish size).  Note fish may also be grilled.  
  5. To assemble warm the corn tortillas (either in a pan or wrapped in aluminum in an oven) and top with cooked fish, slaw and fresh cilantro sprigs. Serve with lime wedges.
