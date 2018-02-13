Did you know Toyota of N Charlotte offers more than just used Toyotas?

At Toyota of N Charlotte, we have one goal – to see you drive home happy. So we make the best effort we can to get you into a high-quality and reliable car that fits your monthly budget without any stress, whether it’s new or used. However, a lot of people incorrectly assume that since we offer new Toyota cars, we must only offer used Toyota cars when it comes to our used car inventory.

Shop used cars of all makes and models at our dealership

We’ve got great news – they’re wrong! At our dealership, we’re proud to offer ALL makes and models. You’ll find bargain cars priced under $10k all the way up to luxury options and be able to select from used makes like Honda, Nissan, Chevy, Ford, Dodge, Mazda, and so many more. Variety is the name of our game because our bottom line is to find YOU the perfect vehicle.

However, sometimes all that variety can be a little overwhelming. It can be hard to trim down your choices to just one especially when the pressure is on to find the perfect one. A car is a huge, long-term investment so you want to ensure it fits both your lifestyle and your budget 100%. Toyota of N Charlotte has tips to help you narrow the selection and find the perfect vehicle today.

Tip #1: Compile a list of all the features you want your car to have. It can be anything from a touchscreen audio system to towing capabilities to interior space. Everything on this list should be a “must-have” for your new car, and a non-negotiable.

Tip #2: Think numbers. How much are you willing to pay 1) overall in terms of price and 2) for a monthly payment? Make sure that you factor financing, car insurance, car maintenance costs, and fuel costs into your monthly payment, too, to ensure your budget can handle it.

Tip #3: Visit our website. All of our Charlotte used car inventory is listed online for your convenience. Now you can now take your list and your numbers to cross-reference the makes and models we have on the site and narrow things in a big, big way.

Tip #4: Hit the books (or the web). Do a little research on recalls and major issues surrounding all the makes on your new list of possible cars. Weed out the ones that a guaranteed to give you future headaches.

Tip #5: Get behind the wheel. Taking a test drive is the best possible way to find the right ride for you and our Charlotte used cars are all available to hit the road. Make sure you pay attention to how the car handles, looks, smells, and sounds before you make your final decision.

