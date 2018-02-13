The ‘ski slope church’ will be demolished soon. Here’s how you can get a piece of it.

Hilda and Sharon Dailey leave the old church building for the last time after final services in 2017. They have been members since 2001.(Diedra Laird | Charlotte Observer)

One of Charlotte’s best-known churches is set for demolition later this year, and Sharon United Methodist Church is holding an estate sale this week to clear out the last of their belongings.

Known as the “ski slope church” for its distinctive design, the congregation has since relocated to the nearby Regal Phillips Place movie theater. Rebranded SouthPark Church, that’s where they’ll keep meeting until Charlotte-based Childress Klein finishes building a new, mixed-use development at their former location.

The redevelopment will include a building for the church, with 750 seats, along with a fitness center, nearly 500 residential units and up to 170,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. The ambitious redevelopment plan, across from SouthPark mall, will reshape a big chunk of the fast-growing area.

The new development, called Apex, will feature residences atop the retail, stacked in a dense, urban configuration. A start date hasn’t been set, but SouthPark Church senior pastor Kyle Thopson said demolition of the “ski slope” building is planned for the second quarter this year.

“We are selling pretty much everything other than a few sentimental and historical items,” Thompson said of the sale this week. Chicken Foot Estate Sales is conducting the sale, which will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Items for sale run the gamut from church pews to commercial kitchen items, books and toys to piano and keyboard, banquet tables and chairs.

The church on Sharon Road moved into its current building in 1970. The distinctive design has drawn attention from the start, including sometimes the unwanted kind. In November 1987, a UNC Charlotte student pledging a fraternity broke an ankle as he slid down the church’s steep roof at 1:25 a.m.

The new arrangement will give the church more flexibility and integrate it directly into the community, helping to reach new people and grow, Thompson has said.