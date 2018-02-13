Missing York county man with diabetes found safe, deputies say

A York County man who was last seen on Saturday has been found, deputies say.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old William Charles Gervais "abruptly" left his home on Dodge Road around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say Gervais has diabetes and left home without his medicine and cell phone.

He was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, with SC tag AEP377. There is a sticker on the rear window of his vehicle that reads: "In loving memory of Bobbie McKeown," deputies said.

On Tuesday, deputies tweeted that Gervais was found safe.

UPDATE: William C Gervais has been located & is safe. Thank you for your assistance #YCSONews https://t.co/HvkxRuhaus — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 13, 2018

He is around 5'11" and 260 pounds. Deputies say Gervais has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

