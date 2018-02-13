Now we know why Panthers LB Luke Kuechly didn’t play in Pro Bowl

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is recovering from surgery on his right shoulder, a league source told the Observer. (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

Now we know why Luke Kuechly didn’t play in the Pro Bowl.

The Carolina Panthers middle linebacker is recovering from shoulder surgery, a league source told the Observer on Monday.

Kuechly recently underwent a procedure on his right shoulder, according to sources. He had surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder two years ago after the 2015 Super Bowl season.

Kuechly, who won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Feb. 3 in Minneapolis, skipped last month’s Pro Bowl because of an unspecified injury. He was replaced by the Atlanta Falcons’ Deion Jones.

Kuechly played in 15 of 16 regular-season games in 2017, missing a Week 7 loss at Chicago while in the concussion protocol.

But his shoulder issue popped up on the injury report late in the season. He was listed as a full participant with a shoulder injury during the three practices before a Dec. 17 victory over Green Bay.

Kuechly played every defensive rep against the Packers, and didn’t miss a defensive snap the rest of the season.

Kuechly became the first player in Panthers history to record at least 100 tackles – based on coaches’ film review – in each of his first six seasons.

Kuechly, 26, is the second defensive starter to undergo shoulder surgery in recent days.

Defensive end Julius Peppers had a labrum repair on his right shoulder last week, posting a picture on his Instagram after the surgery and writing that “everything went smooth” and he was recovering well.