NBA star Stephen Curry has put his ‘starter mansion’ near Charlotte up for sale

The Stephen Curry home up for sale by Jacar Realty. John Alexander is the broker. (Jacar Realty web site screenshot)

NBA All Star Stephen Curry and his celebrity chef wife Ayesha Curry have put their home outside Charlotte up for sale, despite Curry’s talk of wanting to be among the new owners of the Carolina Panthers.

The asking price is $1.55 million.

Variety magazine is referring to it as the former Charlottean’s “starter mansion.” The home is 7,650 square feet, located in an upscale guard-gated development in the Waxhaw area of Union County. It has four bedrooms, four full and three half bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar, man cave, exercise room and four-car garage.

Jacar Reality is listing the home at 307 Skyecroft Way, and describes it as “chance to own the first home of NBA All Star Stephen Curry.”

Curry has settled for the foreseeable future in California’s Bay Area, where he has a record setting $201 million, five-year contract with the Golden State Warriors.

He is among several of the high profile figures who have talked of wanting to be part of the Carolina Panthers ownership team. The Panthers went on the market at the end of the season, after Jerry Richardson revealed he was putting his majority share of the team up for sale. Charlotteans have argued that they want to keep the ownership locally based, so the team will be less likely to move to another community.

Curry grew up in Charlotte, where his father, Dell Curry, was an original member of the Hornets, and is still that franchise’s career scoring leader.

He and his wife bought the Waxhaw home for $1,275,000 in 2011 and moved in a few months before they got married, reports Realtor.com. “It was great to be settled in before the wedding,” Ayesha told the Observer in 2012. “Plus, we had plenty of room for our wedding party to stay with us.”

Ayesha Alexander and Stephen Curry met in youth group at the Central Church of God in Charlotte, which both their families attended. The couple and their two children now live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Variety reports the Currys now live in the affluent suburban Bay Area community of Alamo, about a half hour drive from the Golden State Warriors home court, Oakland’s Oracle Arena. He paid about $5.76 million for the 1.56-acre spread in 2016, it was reported. The home is a 10,290-square-foot brick-accented traditional mansion near the tail end of a gated cul-de-sac. It has five bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms plus a poolside guest cottage set amid groomed gardens, according to Variety.