Driver knocks down utility pole, brings down power lines in Burke County

A wreck in Burke County cut power to the entire downtown area for a time Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on West Union Street in Morganton. The vehicle went off the road in front of First Baptist Church and struck a power pole across the street, breaking the pole and the transmission line.

Power was restored to the downtown area a short time after being cut. Crews are still working to fully restore power to residents.

The driver of the crash is expected to be OK. Charges are possible.

