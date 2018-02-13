Man charged in death of newborn in Kannapolis

A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a newborn girl in Kannapolis.

Police have charged Maurice Lavon Daniels, 39, with first-degree murder, child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and an order for arrest.

Investigators say the newborn died Monday after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast and then transferred to CMC-Main.

Daniels was arrested Monday at the Knights Inn on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte and brought to the Kannapolis Police Department before being charged.

He is being held without bond in the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

The Department of Social Services notified police Friday that the 17-day-old had possibly been assaulted. The baby lived in Kannapolis.

Daniels has his first appearance in court on the charges on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

An autopsy will be performed on the infant to determine her exact cause of death.

