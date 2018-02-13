Vehicle catches fire on south Charlotte road, blocks several lanes

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a vehicle caught fire in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to city officials, the vehicle fire blocked the inbound lanes of Johnston Road before Park Road for some time. The incident happened around 6:48 a.m. The left and center lanes were blocked for some time due to the vehicle fire, city officials said. Officials did not say when the lanes will reopen.

There's no word on what may have caused the fire.

No other details were released.

