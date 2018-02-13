City of Kannapolis to host job fair on Saturday

Looking for a fun summer job or a career with a great team? Join us from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, February 17, at Village Park in the Program Room to learn about available positions and career opportunities with the City of Kannapolis.

Parks and Recreation summer jobs include, but are not limited to, the Splash Pad, concessions, operating the train and carousel, and working the concert and movie series. Summer positions are available to rising 11th graders and older.

Are you interested in helping your community? Having a career in law enforcement? We also have positions available in the Police, Public Works, and Planning. We are looking for people to join our team as police officers, telecommunicators (911dispatchers), heavy equipment operators, construction maintenance staff, planning technician and a Senior Planner.

For a complete list of available positions, job descriptions and application instructions, visit kannapolisnc.gov/jobs or call 704-920-4300 for more information or join us this Saturday for the Job Fair.

