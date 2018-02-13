BLOG: Big temperature swing over the next 48 hours

Suddenly Cold!

Warmer Air Soon Returns

Late Week Rain Chances Rise

Get ready for wild temperature swings over the next 48 hours with a brief burst of chilly air rushing in here for Tuesday, and followed by a pronounced warm-up for the second half of the week.

Tuesday will be dominated by clouds, spotty drizzle and much colder readings in the 40s.

By Wednesday, things will turn around again. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and a few showers will again be a possibility, especially from Interstate 40 north. If Charlotte gets a shower, it would likely be on the back half of the day.

Thursday and Friday will get even warmer, as 70s are set to return, and while Thursday looks like a decent day, there will be another shower chance arriving on Friday. At this point, the weekend looks unsettled and much cooler, with seasonal afternoon readings back in the 50s and a shower risk both Saturday and Sunday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

