The secret to Valentine's Day: Make your partner feel special every day

Valentine's Day is Wednesday and the secret to having a great Valentine's Day is making every day of the year feel like it's Valentine's Day!

Relationship experts say the key to a successful relationship is knowing your partner and showing you care for them every day of the year, and not just on Valentine's Day.

Without a doubt, it takes work but it sure pays off.

Laurie Berzack, of Carolinas Matchmaker, says men and women want to feel connected. "You know what it is, men need to just be thinking about their partner all the time and thinking what can I give to my partner," Berzack said. "Why? Because that is the key to a good relationship and it's not just the men that need to do that, but the women need to do it too. A good relationship is give, give, give, give, give, give, give...not take, take, take, what did you do for me lately?"

According to Berzack, the biggest mistake couples make is taking each other for granted. So, the more you tap into doing special things for your partner the longer your relationship will last and the more it will continue to grow.

In other words, don't just wait until Valentine's Day to show your partner how much they mean to you.

"People want to always feel treasured and cherished, you know, whether they're together for six months or they're together for 50 years," she said. "And the marriages that last the longest are the ones where people respect each other and they know that in their gut, they know that they need to just constantly be thinking of their partner. And it's not something that everybody knows."

Julie Wadley, of Eli Simone Matchmaking, says it's important to know your partner.

"You not knowing your partner and what they like could be the worst mistake you could make because it's like you're not paying attention," Wadley said. "You're not paying attention to me. So know your partner. Know what they like. Know what is meaningful to them, because that's where the romance comes in. Romance is really about knowing your partner and being able to give them things or provide them things that you know would be meaningful and sentimental to them. If you miss the mark...you could be in real trouble there. You're in some real trouble if you miss the mark there! Because at the end of the day, your partner wants to know that you know them. And that you're paying attention and you are worth getting to know and you are worth really paying attention to."

