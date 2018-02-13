Driver crashes in backyard of southeast Charlotte home

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a person reportedly drove into the backyard of a home in southeast Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the driver was traveling on Rama Road before crashing in the yard of the home on Bismark Place around 4:45 a.m.

The driver did not appear to have struck any homes during the incident.

Police did not say whether the driver will face any charges.

No other details were released.

