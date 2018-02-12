Man accused of bringing gun on campus of Rowan County middle school

A man was arrested after he reportedly brought a gun on the grounds of a Rowan County middle school Monday morning.

According to school officials, Mark Lee Greenfield, 37, allegedly brought a handgun on the campus of Erwin Middle School in the 100 block of St. Luke's Church Road just before 10 a.m. School officials say Greenfield displayed a badge and said he was a "licensed security officer."

He reportedly told deputies that he was at the school to serve a subpoena.

Greenfield allegedly read a general statue from North Carolina law to claim he was legally allowed to have the gun on school premises, according to school officials. According to the report, a representative contacted with the District Attorney's Office said there are no provisions in the law that would allow a person to carry a gun on school grounds.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested by the school resource officer and charged with having a weapon on school grounds.

School officials say Greenfield had a concealed weapon permit but it has since been taken from him.

No students were injured during the incident.

School officials released this statement:

"We continue to work closely with law enforcement, and we are grateful to them for the strong support we receive on a daily basis in keeping Erwin a safe place for our students and staff."

