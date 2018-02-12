South Charlotte homeowner points finger at utility project for plumbing problems

Private homeowners aren't the only ones seeing issues from utility construction. According to The Charlotte Observer, the City of Charlotte has filed for reimbursement from nearly 60 contractors for damage since July of 2015.

Those claims have totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Imagine not being able to cook or shower for days because of plumbing problems. That's been a reality for two roommates in south Charlotte. They say their water problems only started after a utility company started groundwork right in front of their home.

Reid Knight and his roommate who live on East Woodlawn Road say they've had to stay with friends and shower at local gyms because they're experiencing problems with their plumbing. They believe their situation stems from an unfinished utility project that sits right outside their home.

Drivers along East Woodlawn are able to get a good look at the dirt and equipment as they pass by.

"It's an eyesore, to say the least," said Knight. "When you see that - especially on your own property - its disappointing."

But there's more to what meets the eye. Shortly after crews started the project, Knight and his roommate say both of their bathrooms started to flood, which motivated them to find out who was responsible for the construction.

Some of the project material has Verizon labeled on it, but the company told WBTV over the phone that this was not one of their contractors’ doing.

"I was angry," Knight said.

Knight says he called a local plumber to fix his water woes, but that it wasn't enough. The two men still have no water.

"It's been kind of a nightmare these past two days," he said. "We haven't been able to use anything related to water."

Charlotte Water has been out to Knight's home and they have yet to find a cause of the problem. NCDOT is in the process of trying to determine which company has been approved for encroachment in the area. That will help determine if a company is responsible for Knight's plumbing issues.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, your best bet is to call 311.

