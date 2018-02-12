Minor flooding as weekend rain runoff hits Catawba River lake chain

Runoff from the burst of heavy rain that caused some flooding in Burke County early Sunday has made its way to the Catawba River and caused some minor flooding Monday.

At Lookout Shoals Lake, backyards were inundated in the Carpenter’s Cove neighborhood. The water did not get into any homes and was receding by late afternoon.

The spillway on Lookout Shoals Dam was roaring as the excess water moved over it. Along with that water, though, was some debris from the flooding as well.

Officials are warning boaters to be on the lookout for logs and branches over the next few days. Winds should push most of the debris to shore but until it does, it could be hazardous for some boaters.

