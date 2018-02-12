On The Go With Stro: Curling

Since the Winter Olympics are here, I figured why not give curling a try for our first On The Go With Stro of 2018!

Check out the video to see how my first lesson in curling went.

Special thanks to Steve McKee and the Charlotte Curling Association for taking the time to give me my first lesson in the sport! If you would like to take a lesson in curling visit https://charlottecurling.com/ for more information.

If you have an idea for On The Go With Stro e-mail Ashley at astroehlein@wbtv.com.

