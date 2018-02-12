Molly's Kids: Project Alive, moving along.

Finn Muedder, the 3-year-old star of Improv Charlotte.

Okay, so that’s sort-of a stretch. Finn doesn’t do stand-up, of course, but the comedy troupe IS doing a show this Saturday, to benefit Finn’s fight to stay alive.

Finn is an incredible kid. You might recognize him because his parents are doing a heckofa job trying to blanket Charlotte (and beyond!) with their mission to raise money to fund a national drug trial. Their ultimate goal is that the trial saves little boys who live with Hunters Syndrome. Boys like their son. We’ve been following Finn as one of our #MollysKids since last year.

“I’ve been friends with Finn’s parents, Jon and Allison, since 2012,” said Blake Edwards, with Improv Charlotte (and the guy in this photo). “I was working out of the office at Jon’s production company the day he and Allison found out and shared with us the news of Finn’s diagnosis. As a friend, my heart breaks with theirs’, but I’m also encouraged to act because of their example and spirit.”

Finn’s parents are working tirelessly to raise $2.5 million dollars through the group they set up – www.projectalive.org – to fund this therapy that could be the key to this rare genetic disease. One hundred percent of proceeds from Saturday’s show benefit Project Alive, and the push to get this drug trial.

“If only it could be a cure,” mom Allison Muedder said. “Even if we don’t get to it in time to save Finn, we want to get to it in time to try and save other little boys yet to be diagnosed with the same thing.”

The show starts at 8pm this Saturday, February 17th, at Middleton McMillan Gallery at Spirit Square. That actual address is 345 N. College Street in Uptown Charlotte. Visit http://improvcharlotte.com to get tickets.

Thanks, Blake, for letting us know. Very cool 100% of proceeds are going towards this family’s desperate mission.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

