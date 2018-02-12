Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman sits down for a one-on-one interview

Alex Bowman claimed the pole for the Daytona 500 in his official debut as the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports over the weekend.

"It's a dream come true just to be at the track with Hendrick Motorsports so to get the pole for the Daytona 500 is awesome. I can't wait to lead the field to green on Sunday," Bowman said.

Bowman steps in this season as the replacement for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who retired at the end of last season. In 2016, Bowman had the opportunity to fill in for Dale Jr, and it was that chance along with Dale Jr's belief in Bowman's abilities that led to Mr. Hendrick seeing the potential in him.

"Dale's been a huge part of my career. He's a great friend. I definitely lean on him a lot for advice, racing stuff, and really anything. I'm very appreciative of all his support and everything he's done for me and my career," Bowman said. "He was pretty pumped up we got the pole."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.