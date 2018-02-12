Tuesday deadline for Rowan Chamber breakfast

Tuesday is the deadline to make reservations for the Rowan Chamber of Commerce February Power In Partnership breakfast.

Paul Wetenhall with the UNC Charlotte Ventureprise, Inc., will speak about regional Entrepreneurial Development resources on Thurs., February 15, at7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

UNC Charlotte will sponsor the PIP.

The Rowan IDEA Center will be working with regional partners for entrepreneurial success. Attendees will hear about the regional resources that are available to help budding entrepreneurs and existing businesses. And, what is needed to be developed on the local level to support an entrepreneurial climate.

Wetenhall is executive director of Ventureprise, UNC Charlotte’s innovation and entrepreneurship center. Since joining Ventureprise/UNC Charlotte in 2008, and previously as president of High Tech Rochester Inc., he has assisted the business development of over 150 innovation-driven ventures. He has been a leader in entrepreneurial economic development initiatives in North Carolina and New York and is active in the NSF National Innovation Network. Recently, he led the creation of the Charlotte Entrepreneur Growth Report and served on the Charlotte regional economic development strategic plan task force.

Wetenhall is a founder of two software firms, has served as a corporate director, and as an entrepreneurship lecturer at several universities. Previously, he served in management roles for Xerox Corporation. He is an engineering graduate of Georgia Tech and earned an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill.

The dates for the remaining 2018 series are: March 15 (Agri-business); April 19 (Health Care); and, May 17 (Leadership Rowan Graduation). Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Feb. 13 by 5 p.m.

The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.