Crash involving propane truck closes road in York - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash involving propane truck closes road in York

(Source: York County Sheriff's Office) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: York County Sheriff's Office) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
YORK, SC (WBTV) -

A crash involving a propane truck shut down a road in York Monday, impacting traffic for a school in the area. 

The wreck happened on McFarland Road near Highway 324.

Deputies say McFarland Road is closed from Benfield Road tot he round-about intersection at Gordon Road, Cameron Road and Highway 324. No injuries were reported. 

York School District 1 says schools have been notified to adjust their routes. 

The road is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly