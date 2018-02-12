Crash involving propane truck closes road in York

A crash involving a propane truck shut down a road in York Monday, impacting traffic for a school in the area.

The wreck happened on McFarland Road near Highway 324.

Deputies say McFarland Road is closed from Benfield Road tot he round-about intersection at Gordon Road, Cameron Road and Highway 324. No injuries were reported.

York School District 1 says schools have been notified to adjust their routes.

The road is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.