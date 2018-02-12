Restaurant offering $500 pizza for Valentine's Day. We asked senior citizens if they'd take it

A Charlotte restaurant at Northlake Mall is offering a pricey pizza as a way to say “I love you” to that special someone.

Topped with caviar, lobster, and dusted with gold flakes, Firenza is selling the pies for $500 apiece.

We took a picture of the costly cuisine to some sensible senior citizens at the Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center in West Charlotte. We asked several ladies if they’d accept the treat from their Valentine.

As always, their replies are honest and hysterical.

Check out the video for their responses.

