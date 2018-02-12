Chester County man charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

A Chester County father has been charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

According to arrest warrants, 29-year-old Darryl Quan Travis Damond Wilson allegedly inflicted "blunt force trauma" to his daughter's abdomen, resulting in her death. The arrest warrant states that the incident happened on Oct. 31, 2017 and the girl died the next day on Nov. 1, 2017.

The alleged incident happened at Wilson's home on White Oak Street in Chester.

Wilson was arrested on Friday. He was denied bond.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.