NC woman ‘willfully’ allowed boyfriend to abuse child, warrants say

A 27-year-old Cary woman faces a felony negligent child abuse charge after police said she allowed her 4-year-old daughter to be severely abused by her boyfriend, according to warrants.

Kylie Morgan Hamilton, of Clancy Circle in Cary, faces a charge of negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury in connection with a Feb. 8 incident, the warrant says.

Hamilton “did willfully allow” her 4-year-old to be abused by Ronald Frazier, warrants state.

The child suffered skull fractures, bruises, and injuries to her liver. Warrants state that Hamilton delayed seeking medical care for the child.

The incident was first reported on Thursday when a woman brought her 4-year-old child to WakeMed in Cary with “severe injuries,” Cary police said in a news release.

The emergency room staff then alerted Cary police about “suspicious injuries” as part of the hospital protocol, the news release said.

Frazier, 27, of Clancy Circle in Cary, was charged with assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation in a “separate, but possibly related incident,” police said.

On Sunday, police announced that Frazier was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the child’s injuries.

Hamilton and Frazier were living together “as if married,” warrants state.

She is being held on $100,000 bond while Frazier is being held under a $3 million bond.