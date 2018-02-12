DIY craft studio opens soon in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - A do-it-yourself design and crafting studio that started in Pineville is opening its 70th location next week in Myers Park.

AR Workshop – named after founders Maureen Anders and Andria Ruff – opens Feb. 17 at 117 Middleton Dr., off Providence Road and across from Zio.

The shop offers hands-on, instructor-led classes and parties during which participants create custom “Pinterest-worthy” crafts, the company said, including plank wooden signs, canvas pillows and totes.

Classes cost about $50, according to the company’s website. AR Workshop said in a statement it will host a grand opening party Friday from 6-9 p.m. for a tour of the space, giveaways and appetizers. Guests are encouraged to RSVP via AR Workshop’s website.

“I’ve always adored the historic homes, unique restaurants and chic boutiques in the Myers Park area and can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors into the 70th workshop,” Anders said.

Anders and Ruff, both designers, opened their first AR Workshop in Pineville in 2016. The company plans to have over 100 franchised locations all over the U.S. by the end of the year.

AR Workshop joins a growing number of companies in Charlotte that offer hands-on instruction on crafting, cooking and other activities, such as SkillPop and Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen.