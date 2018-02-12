Railroad crossing repairs close Matthews roads for several days

Railroad crossings in Matthews will be closed for several days due to repairs.

Matthews police say Crestdale Road, N. Ames Street, and Campus Ridge Road will be closed for the next three to five days.

Road Closures



Please be aware that the railroad crossings at the roads listed below are now closed by CSX for... https://t.co/qszHNfZqOd — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) February 12, 2018

Trade Street and Tank Town Road are also on the lost but are still currently open.

Police advise commuters to plan an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

