Lockdowns lifted for two schools located north of uptown Charlotte

Two schools north of uptown Charlotte were placed on lockdown for some time Monday morning due to police activity in the area.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says J.T. Williams Montessori and Lincoln Heights Academy were placed on lockdown around 10 a.m. The lockdowns have since been lifted for both schools.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver of a stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Carmine Street. At least two people fled from the wreck on foot, police say.

One person is in custody and another is wanted, officers said.

J.T. Williams Montessori is located on Carmine Street and Lincoln Heights Academy is located nearby on Newcastle Street. The schools are about a four-minute drive away from each other, according to Google Maps.

No other details were released.

