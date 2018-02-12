ATF-CMPD operation underway - | WBTV Charlotte

ATF-CMPD operation underway

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An operation is underway with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Task Force.

ATF said Monday the operation was happening. 

More details are expected to be released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly