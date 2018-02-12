Wreck shuts down two lanes on I-85 in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck shuts down two lanes on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A wreck has shut down several lanes on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred on I-85 northbound near Little Rock Road at Exit 32. The two center lanes are closed due to the wreck, NCDOT crews said. 

The wreck occurred just after 8 a.m., according to the NCDOT. The lanes are expected to reopen around 9 a.m. 

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck. 

