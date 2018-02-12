BLOG: Expect mild temperatures, clouds Monday

Damp & Mild Monday

Much Colder Tuesday

Warmer Again Wednesday

Monday will bring a lot of clouds but not a lot of heavy rain, but you'll want to have an umbrella close by, just in case. Temperatures are starting off very mild Monday morning, in the 50s and 60s all across the region. While Charlotte and the Piedmont will make a run into the mid to upper 60s before falling late in the afternoon, temperatures in neighborhoods north of Interstate 85 will fall by lunchtime, into the chilly 40s and 50s by late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and damp conditions will continue Monday night and Tuesday as we turn much cooler, lows Monday night will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, with Tuesday bringing the coolest weather of the week when northeast breezes hold our afternoon readings in the chilly 40s.

The rest of the week will be on the warm side of the normal high of 55 degrees. There is a chance for a little spotty rain Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s before we jump into low 70s under partly sunny skies Thursday.

Friday will still be warm, but showers may return before we slowly dry out on Saturday. At this point, Sunday looks to be the prettier day of the weekend. Highs will fall back into the seasonal 50s over the weekend after a high near 70 degrees on Friday.

Hope you have a good week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

