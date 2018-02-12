Woman accused of crashing into light rail trolley shelter, delaying CityLYNX Gold Line

The CityLYNX Gold Line service was temporarily delayed for some time Monday morning after a woman reportedly struck a light rail trolley shelter.

According to CATS officials, 25-year-old Carmel Woodard hit a CityLYNX trolley shelter on East Trade Street near Davidson Street around 3 a.m. Officials tweeted that both tracks at East Trade Street were blocked for some time due to the incident.

The incident interrupted the CityLYNX Gold Line service, which normally starts at 6 a.m. Officials first alerted the public about the delay around 5:30 a.m.

CityLYNX Gold Line service will NOT start at 6:00a today due to incident not involving streetcar. Both tracks currently blocked at Trade near Davidson St. CATS assessing situation to determine when service will start. We apologize for the inconvenience. — CityLYNX Gold Line (@CityLYNXupdates) February 12, 2018

Just before 11 a.m., officials tweeted that the CityLYNX Gold Line resumed service.

CityLYNX Gold Line service has resumed. We thank you for your patience. — CityLYNX Gold Line (@CityLYNXupdates) February 12, 2018

Woodard was charged with hit and run.

The crash damaged the trolley shelter, CATS officials said. Crews were on scene cleaning up the area and assessing the damage.

