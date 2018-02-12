Woman accused of crashing into light rail trolley shelter, delay - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman accused of crashing into light rail trolley shelter, delaying CityLYNX Gold Line

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The CityLYNX Gold Line service was temporarily delayed for some time Monday morning after a woman reportedly struck a light rail trolley shelter. 

According to CATS officials, 25-year-old Carmel Woodard hit a CityLYNX trolley shelter on East Trade Street near Davidson Street around 3 a.m. Officials tweeted that both tracks at East Trade Street were blocked for some time due to the incident. 

The incident interrupted the CityLYNX Gold Line service, which normally starts at 6 a.m. Officials first alerted the public about the delay around 5:30 a.m. 

Just before 11 a.m., officials tweeted that the CityLYNX Gold Line resumed service.

Woodard was charged with hit and run. 

 The crash damaged the trolley shelter, CATS officials said. Crews were on scene cleaning up the area and assessing the damage. 

