Crash shuts down portion of I-85 in Cabarrus County

A wreck shut down a portion of a road in Cabarrus County for some time Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 northbound at Exit 63 near Lane Street in Kannapolis. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 5 a.m.

Several lanes on the highway have since reopened. One lane is shut down and is expected to reopen around 7 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

