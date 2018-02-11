ATM card reader, camera system found at bank in Newton

Picture of the gray vehicle police believe to be involved in the incident. (Credit: Newton police)

Officials are warning people to pay close attention to devices where credit or debit cards are used after a card reader and camera system were found at a bank's ATM in Catawba County Sunday.

According to the City of Newton, a person found a skimmer at an ATM at First Citizens Bank on South College Avenue in Newton. The customer told police that the card reader on the ATM "did not look right."

The customer reportedly pulled on the plastic around the card swipe area and the skimmer came off, police said. Officers say the card reader is used to capture credit and debit card information when cards are swiped.

Officers said they also found a small camera that had been placed under the key pad of the ATM to record pin numbers. Police Chief Don Brown released this statement:

"In general, citizens should inspect all equipment that use credit and debit card readers. Citizens should also monitor their surroundings while performing their transaction. Often times card readers and cameras are placed on ATMs and fuel pumps in an out-of-the-way location. Often scammers place readers on fuel pumps that are on a side that faces away from store employees. Citizens are encouraged to check for tampering by performing a quick visual inspection of the machine and wiggling the area where the card is inserted into the machine. On newer ATMs, check around the check insert area and also around the key pad to ensure no fake pieces have been attached to the machine. If you suspect something unusual about an ATM or other device contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Police believe the card reader was placed on the ATM around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers believe a woman driving a silver colored mini-van is responsible for the installing the card reader and camera system. According to surveillance footage, the woman was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie pulled over her face during the incident.

The police chief said First Citizens Bank customers should monitor their back statements and credit reports for "any unauthorized purchases or abnormal charges for the next several months."

If you have any information, you can call Newton police at 828-465-7430.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.