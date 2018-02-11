Woman arrested for meth in Burke County

A woman was arrested for meth in Morganton Thursday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrest took place in the 1900 block of US 70 West.

Officials arrived at the location and found two glass smoking pipes, powder residue, digital scales and a syringe containing methamphetamine.

Patricia Brookshire, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II and failure to appear.

She received a $5,500 secured bond and was transported to Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility.

