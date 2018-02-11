Trio accused of robbing, assaulting elderly Union County man

Three people are facing charges in connection with a violent assault of an elderly man at his home in Union County Saturday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the assault happened at a home in the 4800 block of Bigham Road, near Waxhaw. Deputies said they found 73-year-old Willie Adams unresponsive at the home suffering from blunt force trauma.

Deputies say they believe Eddie Glenn Lowery, 30, Patricia Kay Benton, 49, and Elisha Chaney Hicks, 34, planned to rob the elderly man Saturday night.

The victim was reportedly helping the three out and giving them a place to stay in a home nearby.

“Here is a guy that trusted you. That you knew and had day to day contact with,” said Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff's Office. “He was attacked with a bat. It does not get any more up close and personal than that.”

The three went to Adams' home and reportedly attacked him with a blunt object, which deputies believe may have been a baseball bat. Deputies say the assault happened as soon as Adams opened the door.

Adams was robbed of his wallet. The three also allegedly stole cash from his vehicle.

“They took advantage of him which devastated everybody,” said neighbor Michael Scrimpshire. “It was a horrific site. I have never seen so much blood.”

Adams was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main and the family says he was still in critical condition Monday.

Lowery, Benton, and Hicks are all facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree burglary, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and larceny.

Deputies say Benton is Lowery's mother and Hicks is Lowery's girlfriend.

“I hope they get punished to the full extent of the law and then some,” said Scrimpshire.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey said that he was proud of his deputies for quickly identifying the suspects who are "responsible for this senseless crime."

If you have any information, you can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

