NASCAR Hall of Fame Monthly Segment: History of the Daytona 500 - | WBTV Charlotte

NASCAR Hall of Fame Monthly Segment: History of the Daytona 500

(WBTV) (WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The 2018 NASCAR season is officially underway, and next weekend will mark the 60th running of the Daytona 500.

We stopped by the NASCAR Hall of Fame to talk about some of the history of "The Great American Race" and all of the Daytona 500 artifacts they have on display. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly