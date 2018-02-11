Man arrested in Granite Quarry after drugs found during traffic - | WBTV Charlotte

Man arrested in Granite Quarry after drugs found during traffic stop

GRANITE QUARRY, NC (WBTV) -

A man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Granite Quarry, when police found drugs in the car.

Police say an undetermined amount of drugs were confiscated during the stop on North Salisbury Avenue.

The man, Maurice Peck, 49, was arrested on outstanding warrants.  

Charges are pending for resisting police and assault on a law enforcement officer.  

The drugs seized are being processed and more charges may be to come.  

Peck's bond is currently $9,500.  

Granite Quarry Police were assisted by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.  

