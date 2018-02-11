Is Charlotte a romantic city? Yes, according to our grocery shopping habits

Charlotte is a very romantic city. At least according to the way Charlotteans grocery shop.

Instacart, a grocery delivery service, assessed major American markets based on the groceries they search for on the site during Valentine’s Day.

The site identified romantic items, things like chocolate, flowers, candy and roses, and examined which cities had a bump in searches for those items during the holiday.

Last year, Charlotte wasn’t on the site’s list, but this year, the city made its debut as the fifth-most romantic city.

That’s a strong contrast to Raleigh, which ranks as the second-least romantic city, according to Instacart’s analysis.

So while Raleigh may have bested Charlotte by staying alive in the race for Amazon’s second headquarters, the Queen City is much more romantic.

Or maybe it just shows that Charlotteans don’t actually like to buy sweets for their loved ones in person.