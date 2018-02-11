Security guard struck, injured near uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Security guard struck, injured near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A security guard was injured after being struck by a car near uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of East Trade Street.

The guard was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One person is in custody.

No names have been released in this incident.

