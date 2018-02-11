Blog: First Alert Day Sunday as heavy rainfall likely, flooding possible

Rain will be heavy at times today; western areas most at risk for flooding.

While most of us in the Charlotte area may not have picked up much measurable rain Saturday (.10 inches at the airport and most spots across Mecklenburg County held below .25 inches, although some areas around the lake saw a little bit more) our friends to the west saw a steady rain for most of the day which added up to much more.

Radar estimated rainfall shows the footprint of Saturday's heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

Rain gauges in Alexander, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell, and Wilkes counties have reported one to two inches or more, which lines up well with this estimate, some even exceeding 2.5 inches.

Now we can clearly see why the Flood Watch was issued for these locations. It continues until 7 a.m. Monday.

Rain will continue through Sunday morning, heavy at times.

Guidance currently indicates that the mountain and foothill communities could pick up an additional one to two inches of rain through midnight.

Some areas in Morganton have already began to flood. We will continue to monitor these areas for flooding potential.

The rest of us will likely see additional rain of an inch or less.

There could be some late afternoon lulls in the activity, after lunch time and before dinner time, before a new batch of rain works back in Sunday evening.

This could contain some thunder rumbles, but again widespread storms do not appear likely.

Meanwhile temperatures will remain quite warm for the time of year, in the mid to upper 60s with 50s for northern sections.

Even Sunday night, we won't fall below 60 degrees, so your Monday morning commute will remain mild, but expect wet spots with light rain lingering into the start of the work-week.

