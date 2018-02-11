Man charged, 2 dead in car crash on I-77 SB in Charlotte

A man has been charged for the deaths of two people in a car crash Sunday morning on I-77 SB in Charlotte.

According to Medic, the incident happened on Interstate 77 southbound at mile-marker 12 in Charlotte.

Roy Miguel Mewborn, 24, was charged with two counts of death by motor vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.

The two people were determined dead on arrival, and multiple lanes were closed, but have since reopened. The crash happened around 5 a.m.

NC Highway Patrol said the accident was a rear-end collision and the two people who died were in the car that was hit.

Officials say the accident was not weather-related.

Mewborn is booked at Mecklenburg County Jail under a $50,0000 bond.

