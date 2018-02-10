I-77 SB reopened after multi-vehicle crash with semi-truck, multiple injuries reported

Interstate 77 southbound has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down all lanes Saturday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened in on I-77 South after Exit 23 near Gilead Road.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and yield to responding units.

Multiple people were injured in the crash and are being transported to the hospital. There's no word on severity of injuries.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

