Person stabbed, injured in northeast Charlotte

A person was injured after being stabbed in northeast Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive.

Officers responded in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Police found one person with a stab wound to the arm. That person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

No arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

