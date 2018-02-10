Myers Park girls swim team wins regionals, state bound - | WBTV Charlotte

Myers Park girls swim team wins regionals, state bound

Myers Park Girls Swim Team Myers Park Girls Swim Team
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Myers Park's girls swim team claimed the 4A Western Regional title last weekend.

This marks a major accomplishment for the Lady Mustangs.

The team spent the week preparing for states, and we had the opportunity to talk with them about the experience of claiming their first regional title in over 20 years before they made the trip to Cary, NC for the state meet.

